Re: Huskemaw 5-20 Blue Diamond I compared one of these on an optics chart side by side with a Swarovski z5 5-25X52 outside the store on a sand bag. An employ accompanied me. Both of us adjusted both scopes to the lowest magnification setting and still distinguish the lines. Both of us decided the Huskemaw was just as good as the Swarovski z5 5-25X52.

