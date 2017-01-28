Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Huskemaw 4-16 Blue Diamone
Huskemaw 4-16 Blue Diamone
01-28-2017, 04:04 PM
8andbait
Gold Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: ID
Posts: 545
Huskemaw 4-16 Blue Diamone
Selling this scope, just don't have a use for it. Great shape, never hunted.
Comes with original turret and an MOA Turret, box, bikini cover.
$925 shipped, I prefer USPS MO
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
