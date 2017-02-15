How To Post Pictures



While "Posting a New Thread" or while "Posting a Reply" click on the paper clip icon above the editing window as shown below.











A separate window will open as shown below.











Click on "Choose File" and then select the image file (or files) from your computer that you would like to post. Then click "Upload". Then close the window.



*IMPORTANT* - Notice the "Attachment Key" at the bottom of the window. It explains the maximum file size and the maximum picture size in pixels that is allowed to be uploaded per picture. If you try to upload images that are too large it will not work. You will need to use a photo editing program on your computer to reduce the image size before uploading.



Now place your cursor where you would like your picture to be placed within your post and click on the paper clip icon again. A small "Manage Attachments" window will open showing the image file (or files) that you just uploaded as shown below. Click the image file that you wish to post.











Some code will appear in the location that the picture will display. The code will be similar to - [ATTACH]71277[/ATTACH).



