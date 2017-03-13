Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Gunwerks G7 BR2 For Sale
03-13-2017
Gunwerks G7 BR2 For Sale
Selling a used G7 BR2 ballistic rangfiner. Used for hunting. Works flawlessly.
Comes with user manual and neck strap. Carrying case was lost. $900 Reason for selling is I have 2 and this one doesn't do MRAD.
Gunwerks G7 BR2 For Sale-fullsizerender-1-.jpg   Gunwerks G7 BR2 For Sale-fullsizerender.jpg  

