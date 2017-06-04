Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Gunwerks G7 BR2 Gen 2 Rangefinder
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Gunwerks G7 BR2 Gen 2 Rangefinder
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-06-2017, 09:51 AM
kgoltz
Junior Member
Join Date: Oct 2014
Posts: 9
Gunwerks G7 BR2 Gen 2 Rangefinder
For sale is a Gunwerks G7 BR2 Gen 2 Rangefiner!! In mint condition. Only used 4 times, 2 at the range and 2 days of antelope hunting. Comes with original box, owners manual, case and an extra battery!! $1450 and I will include shipping!!
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Vortex 2-10x40 Razor HD LH
|
Leupold Vx-2 6-18x40mm A.O target 110816 $395
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
06:22 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC