Gunwerks G7 BR2 Gen 2 Rangefinder For sale is a Gunwerks G7 BR2 Gen 2 Rangefiner!! In mint condition. Only used 4 times, 2 at the range and 2 days of antelope hunting. Comes with original box, owners manual, case and an extra battery!! $1450 and I will include shipping!! Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



