GDI P-ROM L-Model 34mm



Looking to sell my GDI P-ROM L-Model. It's the 34mm model with 25moa built in. (P/N PRL 3425). It is one of the best mounts made and locks up rock solid. It's tested and only shifts .01moa when you take it on and off. It's been mounted a few time, but never shot. I'm switching scopes around and need a 30mm mount.



Msrp is $570 (street price $550)



Asking $400 or trade for a 30mm mount. Or a set of 34mm Spuhr rings.



Here is the link to the manufacturer page.

