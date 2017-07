G7BR2 Gen 2 Rangefinder New For sale is an unused G7BR2 bought almost a year ago. I have a Leica HD-B also that has rangefinder in it so haven't found the occasion to use it. It has sat in the safe and has not been set up. It has the original and back up batteries, box, papers and cordura case. 1400 shipped/insured. I need a NF 12-42 BR or NXS NP2DD .125 MOA for f-class. This is the only trade I'd consider. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger