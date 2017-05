G7 Rangefinder for Sale



$1200 obo Paypal gift or Venmo



















I'm selling my G7 rangefinder in MOA. It's a few years old, but I have taken very good care of it. Also included is a custom FHF case with lanyard as well as the original box, paperwork, and instructional video. Glass is excellent, functions perfectly.$1200 obo Paypal gift or Venmo