Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page g7 rangefinder
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

g7 rangefinder
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-14-2017, 05:37 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2011
Posts: 22
g7 rangefinder
Selling my G7 rangefinder, works great and just got it back from gunwerks and had it recalibrated (cost $200 to have done). Going to have a baby so some toys have gotta go for now. $1200 obo

PS if you want a pic I can send them to you, but the things in mint condition.. only out of the case to range targets then put back in.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS Leupold boosted by Premier | For Sale: Nightforce SHV 4-14x50 F1 excellent condition $1000 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:41 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC