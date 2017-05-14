Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
g7 rangefinder
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
g7 rangefinder
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-14-2017, 05:37 PM
jsergee
Junior Member
Join Date: Nov 2011
Posts: 22
g7 rangefinder
Selling my G7 rangefinder, works great and just got it back from gunwerks and had it recalibrated (cost $200 to have done). Going to have a baby so some toys have gotta go for now. $1200 obo
PS if you want a pic I can send them to you, but the things in mint condition.. only out of the case to range targets then put back in.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTS Leupold boosted by Premier
|
For Sale: Nightforce SHV 4-14x50 F1 excellent condition $1000
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
12:41 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC