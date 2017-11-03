Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Optics For Sale

G7 BR2 GenII
03-11-2017, 09:14 PM
G7 BR2 GenII
Like New G7 BR2 Gen II Range Finder. Includes box and all paperwork. Used 3 times. No scratches. Works amazing! $1550 shipped to lower 48. Paypal or Money Order.
G7 BR2 GenII-img_3080.jpg   G7 BR2 GenII-img_3081.jpg  

G7 BR2 GenII-img_3082.jpg   G7 BR2 GenII-img_3083.jpg  

