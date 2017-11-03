Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
G7 BR2 GenII
G7 BR2 GenII
03-11-2017, 09:14 PM
live2huntmt
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Central Montana
Posts: 108
G7 BR2 GenII
Like New G7 BR2 Gen II Range Finder. Includes box and all paperwork. Used 3 times. No scratches. Works amazing! $1550 shipped to lower 48. Paypal or Money Order.
