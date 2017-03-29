Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
03-29-2017, 05:36 AM
EXPRESS
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2003
Location: Aussie in Italy
Posts: 432
G7 BR2 gen I rangefinder for sale, as new
I shipped the rangefinder to a friend in New Mexico, so anyone wanting to buy won't have to take an international shipment.
The rangefinder is as new, only tested it and it is in perfect working order.
It has no scratches, blemishes or signs of usage.
$1100 plus postage.
