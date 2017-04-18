G7 Br2 E1011 Range Finder FS

Joseph Floerke

361) 230-4224



http://www.longrangehunting.com/stor...finder-en.html



(



I am selling my G7 Br2, it is in great condition and works as if it was new. I would like $1200 for it shipped.Joseph Floerke361) 230-4224 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger

"It's a damn poor mind that can think of only one way to spell a word!" -- Andrew Jackson __________________"It's a damn poor mind that can think of only one way to spell a word!" -- Andrew Jackson