G7 Br2 E1011 Range Finder FS
04-18-2017, 06:02 PM
G7 Br2 E1011 Range Finder FS
I am selling my G7 Br2, it is in great condition and works as if it was new. I would like $1200 for it shipped.
Joseph Floerke
361) 230-4224

http://www.longrangehunting.com/stor...finder-en.html

(G7 Br2 E1011 Range Finder FS-20170411_194919.jpg

G7 Br2 E1011 Range Finder FS-20170411_194928.jpg
__________________
"It's a damn poor mind that can think of only one way to spell a word!" -- Andrew Jackson
