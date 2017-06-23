Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page G7 BR2 Ballistic Calculator for sale
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

G7 BR2 Ballistic Calculator for sale
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-23-2017, 10:20 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Posts: 3
G7 BR2 Ballistic Calculator for sale
First time posting here for sale and I don't get to the site much so you might want to call. I bought this G7 BR2 Ballistic Calculator last fall before my knee replacement surgery. The surgery didn't go well so I will be going into the hospital again for another surgery so the rangefinder still sits in the safe unused. It comes with the padded carrying pouch and the lanyard. The condition is as new, never taken outside. Asking $1500.00 and I'll eat the 300 loss. If you want to talk or made offers my number is 724-445-3745 or if you are in western Pa. call and stop in. I'll eat the shipping also.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
G7 BR2 Ballistic Calculator for sale-dsc02258.jpg   G7 BR2 Ballistic Calculator for sale-dsc02257.jpg  

Last edited by Dan6ppc; 06-23-2017 at 10:22 AM. Reason: forgot for sale in the first line of message.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Leupold mk6 3-18x44 tmr for sale | Zeiss Victory 10x45 RF Binos- Price Drop »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:26 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC