G7 BR rangefinder!wts Hi, selling my Gunwerks G7 rangefinder,it's the 2nd generation rangefinder,good up to 2000plus yards, bought it last year late fall ,mint shape,comes with the box it came in and info,this is an awesome rangefinder for the long range shooter ,it reads your altitude and temp,wind,you can use it for a Rangefinder and if you want to use it with a turret (matching your Rifle) you will no longer need a separate turret,this is pretty much good any where you take it,and 7x power super clear viewing,and reads moa,and bdc !go to YouTube or Gunwerks.com,$1799.00 MSRP.asking $1400.00,you pay shipping!lower 48 states shipping!I can send pictures!612-987-2116