Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page G7 BR rangefinder!wts
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

G7 BR rangefinder!wts
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-01-2017, 07:44 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Posts: 81
G7 BR rangefinder!wts
Hi, selling my Gunwerks G7 rangefinder,it's the 2nd generation rangefinder,good up to 2000plus yards, bought it last year late fall ,mint shape,comes with the box it came in and info,this is an awesome rangefinder for the long range shooter ,it reads your altitude and temp,wind,you can use it for a Rangefinder and if you want to use it with a turret (matching your Rifle) you will no longer need a separate turret,this is pretty much good any where you take it,and 7x power super clear viewing,and reads moa,and bdc !go to YouTube or Gunwerks.com,$1799.00 MSRP.asking $1400.00,you pay shipping!lower 48 states shipping!I can send pictures!612-987-2116
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
G7 BR rangefinder!wts-img_20170601_170601613.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Fs US Optics St10 | Leupold, Warne, Weaver »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:05 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC