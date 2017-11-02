Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Full custom 308-Bat, Mcmillian, Krieger, Jewell
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Full custom 308-Bat, Mcmillian, Krieger, Jewell
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-11-2017, 09:41 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 238
Full custom 308-Bat, Mcmillian, Krieger, Jewell
For sale a full custom 308. This full custom build from Jamie at Wolf Precision. Rifle is in excellent condition with less than 100 rounds down the tube. This rifle is set up as a switch barrel for the Bat action with Jamie's innovative chamber system. Will shoot various factory ammo into 1/4 to 1/2 inch. Shoots handloads into <1/4in with no load work. Build specs are as follows

1. Bat Tactical Rh Repeater set up for the switch barrel system
2. Mcmillian A3 adj lop and adj cheekpiece
3. Jewell trigger with top safety set at 8oz
4. Krieger 1-10 twist RV contour finished at 26in. Threaded 5/8 x24 comes with thread protector.
5. Bottom metal is either Surgeon or Ptg I'm not sure and comes with a 5 round AI mag.

Everything on the gun is in excellent shape and it's a total laser. Rifle is for sale ONLY I'm looking to get $3450obo. Scope, rings and bipod are not for sale. For more more info or pictures please call or text 503-779-7897 thanks
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Full custom 308-Bat, Mcmillian, Krieger, Jewell-img_2578.jpg  
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-11-2017, 11:23 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: North Idaho
Posts: 261
Re: Full custom 308-Bat, Mcmillian, Krieger, Jewell
"That's no barrel nut"
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 02-11-2017, 11:30 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 238
Re: Full custom 308-Bat, Mcmillian, Krieger, Jewell
No that is Wolf Precisions new chamber design
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 02-11-2017, 11:48 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: North Idaho
Posts: 261
Re: Full custom 308-Bat, Mcmillian, Krieger, Jewell
That was my Star Wars nerd coming out....It looks slick. BAT has done at least one build of their own with the same chamber design along with Wolf. Nice rig.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 02-11-2017, 11:52 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 238
Re: Full custom 308-Bat, Mcmillian, Krieger, Jewell
Yes and thank you. Jamie seems to have a connection with BAT and with Krieger.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« WTT Swarovski for Nightforce | Athlon Optics Group Buy »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:20 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC