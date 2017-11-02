Full custom 308-Bat, Mcmillian, Krieger, Jewell For sale a full custom 308. This full custom build from Jamie at Wolf Precision. Rifle is in excellent condition with less than 100 rounds down the tube. This rifle is set up as a switch barrel for the Bat action with Jamie's innovative chamber system. Will shoot various factory ammo into 1/4 to 1/2 inch. Shoots handloads into <1/4in with no load work. Build specs are as follows



1. Bat Tactical Rh Repeater set up for the switch barrel system

2. Mcmillian A3 adj lop and adj cheekpiece

3. Jewell trigger with top safety set at 8oz

4. Krieger 1-10 twist RV contour finished at 26in. Threaded 5/8 x24 comes with thread protector.

5. Bottom metal is either Surgeon or Ptg I'm not sure and comes with a 5 round AI mag.



Everything on the gun is in excellent shape and it's a total laser. Rifle is for sale ONLY I'm looking to get $3450obo. Scope, rings and bipod are not for sale. For more more info or pictures please call or text 503-779-7897 thanks