FS Zeiss (German) mini binocular
Unread 04-05-2017, 02:36 PM
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Central Penna
Posts: 26
FS Zeiss (German) mini binocular
For sale 8 x 20 Zeiss compact binocular. No box or papers. a fine little shirt pocket binocular. Asking $275 shipped conus. USPS money orders only please. Will consider reasonable offers. Posted "I'll take" trumps PM's . Listed on other sites

Thanks for looking,
Mike in Central Penna.
FS Zeiss (German) mini binocular-img_0342.jpg   FS Zeiss (German) mini binocular-img_0344.jpg  

