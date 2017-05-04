FS Zeiss (German) mini binocular For sale 8 x 20 Zeiss compact binocular. No box or papers. a fine little shirt pocket binocular. Asking $275 shipped conus. USPS money orders only please. Will consider reasonable offers. Posted "I'll take" trumps PM's . Listed on other sites



Thanks for looking,

Mike in Central Penna. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



