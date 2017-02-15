Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
FS Zeiss Diavari-Z 1.5-6x42T*
Optics For Sale
FS Zeiss Diavari-Z 1.5-6x42T*
02-15-2017, 03:32 PM
Doc88
Join Date: Nov 2016
Location: SC
Posts: 21
FS Zeiss Diavari-Z 1.5-6x42T*
Excellent shape. Perfect glass. Plex reticle. Came with a rifle I purchased. Bikini lens covers. Does NOT have original box. $750 OBO shipped.
