FS: Vortex Viper PST 1-4, Aero 30mm mount, and Burris PEPR 25mm mount



1. Vortex Viper PST 1-4 MRAD. Excellent shape, no marks or issues I have noticed. Included the goodies pictured that come with the scope. Used for approximately 100 shots on 68 before I changed to a higher magnification PST. Illuminated reticle, lifetime warranty, hard to beat for value. $410 shipped.



2. Burris PEPR Mount, 25mm. Used on I think 4 different rifles in probably 6 different scopes. Holds great and true. Anodizing is wearing on the hex boots that hold mount to the rail, the hex screws that tighten the rings together, and then has small scratches and nicks throughout. It isn't pretty, but could be repainted or Cerakoted and do wonders for someone. It is all cosmetic, functions 100%. $55 shipped.



3. Aero Precision Mount, 30mm. Used with the PST on my 68. This one is excellent condition, shows no marks or scratches I can see. Holds great as well. $60 shipped.



You want a deal on the Aero and PST together, I'll do a package deal and even install it in the mount for you. Please PM with questions. Not terribly interested in trades aside from gear or parts for a G26 Glock, but if you got something else go ahead and message anyway. Please see pics below.





















