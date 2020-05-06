Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS Vortex Viper PA 6.5-20x50
FS Vortex Viper PA 6.5-20x50
06-12-2017, 09:44 PM
Jsmith410
Bronze Member
Join Date: Sep 2015
Location: NC
Posts: 75
FS Vortex Viper PA 6.5-20x50
Only mounted. Never taken out of the house. Ended up selling the rifle. Comes with everything in the box. Lenses are perfect. OpticsPlanet has them for $469. BDC reticle 30mm tube.
Let's do $395 shipped to the lower 48. PayPal gift preferred but can take postal money order.
Nightforce ATACR for sale
Leica 1600-B and kestrel 4500 NV for sale
