Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page FS: Vortex Viper HD 20-60x80 spotter and Vortex Summit SSP tripod
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

FS: Vortex Viper HD 20-60x80 spotter and Vortex Summit SSP tripod
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-07-2017, 11:22 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 32
FS: Vortex Viper HD 20-60x80 spotter and Vortex Summit SSP tripod
Like the title says, this is a like new Viper HD 20-60x80 straight spotting scope. Includes objective cover, full neoprene cover and original box ($1099 MSRP for scope, $50 for neoprene case).

Also includes super-lightweight Vortex Summit SSP tripod and carrying case ($180 MSRP)

Asking $675 for spotter shipped, or $750 for spotter and tripod.

I also have a PhoneSkope adapter for it, and a case for the iPhone 5s.









Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Vortex Razor 5-20x50 | FS: Zeiss Conquest 6.5-20x50 Z Plex Reticle »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:20 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC