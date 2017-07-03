Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS: Vortex Viper HD 20-60x80 spotter and Vortex Summit SSP tripod
FS: Vortex Viper HD 20-60x80 spotter and Vortex Summit SSP tripod
03-07-2017, 11:22 PM
TeaRex
Bronze Member
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Denver, CO
Posts: 32
FS: Vortex Viper HD 20-60x80 spotter and Vortex Summit SSP tripod
Like the title says, this is a like new Viper HD 20-60x80 straight spotting scope. Includes objective cover, full neoprene cover and original box ($1099 MSRP for scope, $50 for neoprene case).
Also includes super-lightweight Vortex Summit SSP tripod and carrying case ($180 MSRP)
Asking $675 for spotter shipped, or $750 for spotter and tripod.
I also have a PhoneSkope adapter for it, and a case for the iPhone 5s.
