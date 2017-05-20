FS- Vortex Razor HD Binoculars 10x42 Selling a rock solid pair of Vortex Razor HD 10x42 Binos. Great condition, great binos, and best warranty. Asking $800 with shipping included to lower 48. Paypal gift or add 3%



These do not have original box.



Thanks-

