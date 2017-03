FS Used Leupold Vari-X III 6.5-20x50mm $500 TYD











As title says. Some light ring marks on the bottom, I think a sharpie would touch them up just fine. Fine duplex reticle. No trades. PM me please. Discreet paypal, or about any other form of payment works. A custom turret can be put on this scope if desired can order one from Leupold....