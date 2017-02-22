Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Fs: Us optics er-25 h59 $2400
Unread 02-22-2017, 05:36 PM
Fs: Us optics er-25 h59 $2400
I have a like new US Optics ER-25 with an H59 Horus reticle for sale. Scope was taken out of the box but has been sitting in my safe for about 2 months. I purchased this scope brand new in November 2016. It will come with all original box and paperwork. Scope is in 9.5/10 condition. Can email or text pictures. This is one awesome ELR scope!

$2400 shipped/insured to your door, lower 48. Certified funds or paypal gift, buyer pays 3% paypal fee if not gifted. First "I'll Take It" followed by a PM wins.
