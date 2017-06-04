Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
04-06-2017, 06:29 PM
nickacf7
Junior Member
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Michigan
Posts: 13
FS: TPS 30mm Scope rings
Selling a set of TPS scope rings.
30mm
TSR
Medium height 1.075
Steel
This is an opened box, I had rings on rifle and scope placed in it with screws only finger tight. I decided the TPS Low height would suit me better
$95 shipped
money order preferred
Can text pics upon request
