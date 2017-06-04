Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS: TPS 30mm Scope rings
Unread 04-06-2017, 06:29 PM
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Michigan
Posts: 13
FS: TPS 30mm Scope rings
Selling a set of TPS scope rings.

30mm
TSR
Medium height 1.075
Steel

This is an opened box, I had rings on rifle and scope placed in it with screws only finger tight. I decided the TPS Low height would suit me better

$95 shipped

money order preferred

Can text pics upon request
