FS Tangent Theta TT315M, 3-15x50mm. NIB Tanget Theta TT315M, 3x15x50mm, MOA adjustments, MOA-ER illuminated reticle. Scope is brand new, in factory sealed box. I ended up going with higher magnification optic on last build. $2600 shipped to lower 48. Any questions, please feel free to ask.