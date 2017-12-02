Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


FS: Talley Picatinny Tactical 30MM 1.275 High Scope Rings
Unread 02-12-2017, 05:04 PM
FS: Talley Picatinny Tactical 30MM 1.275 High Scope Rings
I have a used set of Talley tactical rings for sale. The rings were originally FDE color. I didnt care for the color so they have been blasted and recoated with Gun Kote in matte black. The rings have not been lapped. I did machine a small amount from the pad where the movable jaw meets the ring body (shown in pictures). When checking the fit of the ring to the rail, the jaw was bottoming out against the ring body before clamping tight to the rail. This would have prevented proper clamping of the ring to the rail and may have allowed the ring to move under recoil. So I removed the cross bolt and milled about .030 from the pad. Now the jaw clamps up tight to the rail with a small gap between the jaw and the pad. These turned out to be too tall for the scope I have so I ended up purchasing some that were shorter.
$100 shipped  I will take PayPal gift for payment or money order.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS: Talley Picatinny Tactical 30MM 1.275 High Scope Rings-img_20161230_101736313.jpg   FS: Talley Picatinny Tactical 30MM 1.275 High Scope Rings-img_20161230_102012622.jpg  

FS: Talley Picatinny Tactical 30MM 1.275 High Scope Rings-img_20161230_101748882.jpg  
« WTB 15x60 Docter or Zeiss | Swarovski 30x80 HD Big Eyes »
