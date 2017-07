Fs Swarovski Z6i and Zeiss Diavari I have a couple scopes that are sitting in the safe that I want to sell. I do not have the box for either. First is a Swarovski Z6i 3-18X50mm with BH illuminated reticle. The scope is in great shape. Has a light ring mark on the top and a ring mark on the bottom. I will take $1700 shipped



Next is a Zeiss Diavari 4-16X 50mm in excellent condition. It has a repid z reticle in it. I will take $1550 shipped Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger