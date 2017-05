FS- Swarovski and Leupold scopes 1. Swarovski 4-12X50 with 1" tube with duplex reticle. Light ring marks. Has butler creek covers and lenses are perfect. $800 shipped and insured.



2. Leupold VX2 6-18X40 AO in excellent condition. LRV reticle. $400 shipped and insured.



Listed Elsewhere...



Payments accepted: PayPal or USPS money order. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger