FS: Swarovski ATS 80mm HD spotter with 20-60 zoom as new in boxes.



I had offered this scope for trade last month, now looking to sell outright. Taxes killed us this year, need to move some stuff with real reluctance. I'll be listing a couple of rifles when I can.This ATS 80mm HD has been my go-to big eye for the last year-and-a-half. It is absolutely as new and will come in box with accessories and caps. The 20-60X e/p is as new and in box.Save about a $1K +/- over new at $2185 shipped.