Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page FS: Swarovski 8x56
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

FS: Swarovski 8x56
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-26-2017, 09:05 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2009
Posts: 86
FS: Swarovski 8x56
A like new Swarovski 8x56 SL binocular. Complete with box, strap and covers
as from new. Not a mark or scratch on the optics or armor. You will not find
a better example.

This had a recent Swarovski service, and offers a very bright and sharp view.

A very good choice for a quality, large objective, low light binocular.

$550. TYD, Paypal add 3%, or use the friends and family. Otherwise USPS money order
and will accept your personal check. I do trust those with history on here.

PM with any questions.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS: Swarovski 8x56-dsc_0849.jpg   FS: Swarovski 8x56-dsc_0850.jpg  

FS: Swarovski 8x56-dsc_0851.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« WTS- nightforce nxs scope and Steiner gs3 scope (ct) | FS: NIB Leica Trinovid 10x42 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:51 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC