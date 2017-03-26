|
FS: Swarovski 8x56
A like new Swarovski 8x56 SL binocular. Complete with box, strap and covers
as from new. Not a mark or scratch on the optics or armor. You will not find
a better example.
This had a recent Swarovski service, and offers a very bright and sharp view.
A very good choice for a quality, large objective, low light binocular.
$550. TYD, Paypal add 3%, or use the friends and family. Otherwise USPS money order
and will accept your personal check. I do trust those with history on here.
PM with any questions.