FS: Swarovski 8x56 A like new Swarovski 8x56 SL binocular. Complete with box, strap and covers

as from new. Not a mark or scratch on the optics or armor. You will not find

a better example.



This had a recent Swarovski service, and offers a very bright and sharp view.



A very good choice for a quality, large objective, low light binocular.



$550. TYD, Paypal add 3%, or use the friends and family. Otherwise USPS money order

and will accept your personal check. I do trust those with history on here.



PM with any questions. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



