FS: Swarovski 10x42 SLC For sale, a recently refurbished Swarovski 10x42 SLC, like new, with

new black armor, new lenses and the latest Swarobright prisms that the

SLC Neu model came with. It has a 2015 ser.#, and comes with case, covers and

strap.



$875.00 TYD, payment by Paypal, USPS money order or personal check.



Let me know if you have any questions. A great binocular with excellent

brightness and is very sharp.



Let me know if you have any questions. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger