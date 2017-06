FS Steiner GS3 4-20X50MM S7 I have a Steiner GS3 4-20x50 S7 in great condition with box that I had mounted on a 223 AI that I sold. Scope has very slight sign of rings... no scratches, 30MM tube scopes retail for about $1100. I will take $575 shipped for it. I can do Paypal as gift or + 3.5%.



