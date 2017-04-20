Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Fs: Spuhr sp-4001
04-20-2017
Fs: Spuhr sp-4001
SPUHR SP-4001: 34MM PICATINNY MOUNT 0MIL/0MOA - 1.18"
Height: 30mm / 1.18
w/ 10-degree levelling tool
Mounted once, never fired.
$300 Shipped CONUS
