Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Fs: Spuhr sp-4001
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Fs: Spuhr sp-4001
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-20-2017, 10:10 AM
bill123
Gold Member
Join Date: Jun 2013
Posts: 509
Fs: Spuhr sp-4001
SPUHR SP-4001: 34MM PICATINNY MOUNT 0MIL/0MOA - 1.18"
Height: 30mm / 1.18
w/ 10-degree levelling tool
Mounted once, never fired.
$300 Shipped CONUS
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
FS: Larue Quick Detach Mounts
|
Sightron S111 8x32x56mm LRMOA reticle
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
05:16 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC