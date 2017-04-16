Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS - Sightron Slll 6-24x50
04-16-2017, 08:07 AM
FS - Sightron Slll 6-24x50
Excellent condition Sightron Slll 6-24x50. LR MOA reticle, 30mm tube, exposed turrets. Sell for $695.00 shipped in the CONUS. Comes with all the stuff from Sightron.
[IMG][/IMG]

[IMG][/IMG]
