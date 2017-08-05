FS Sightron SIII 10-50x60MM LRMD/CM w/ Sunshade











Not interested in trades at this time. Payment via USPS money order. USPS Shipping includes insurance for full purchase amount. PM or post any questions. Thanks. I have a Sightron SIII 10-50x60mm LRMD/CM for sale. Been on a heavy bench gun for 200 rounds to dial in a load. It is in pristine condition, never been in the field. There isn't a mark on the tube, the eyepiece or objective lens. Adjustments are .05 mrad. Comes with the box, manual, scope cover, both eyepiece covers. Asking $750 shipped.I also have the 60mm sunshade for sale if you want. Bought this and it weighed 6.5oz, so I had a machinist cut it down to 2.4oz. A really nice upgrade for an already heavy scope. Add for $50 shipped.Not interested in trades at this time. Payment via USPS money order. USPS Shipping includes insurance for full purchase amount. PM or post any questions. Thanks.