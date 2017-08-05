Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page FS Sightron SIII 10-50x60MM LRMD/CM w/ Sunshade
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

FS Sightron SIII 10-50x60MM LRMD/CM w/ Sunshade
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-08-2017, 04:58 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 37
FS Sightron SIII 10-50x60MM LRMD/CM w/ Sunshade
I have a Sightron SIII 10-50x60mm LRMD/CM for sale. Been on a heavy bench gun for 200 rounds to dial in a load. It is in pristine condition, never been in the field. There isn't a mark on the tube, the eyepiece or objective lens. Adjustments are .05 mrad. Comes with the box, manual, scope cover, both eyepiece covers. Asking $750 shipped.





I also have the 60mm sunshade for sale if you want. Bought this and it weighed 6.5oz, so I had a machinist cut it down to 2.4oz. A really nice upgrade for an already heavy scope. Add for $50 shipped.


Not interested in trades at this time. Payment via USPS money order. USPS Shipping includes insurance for full purchase amount. PM or post any questions. Thanks.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Wanted: Vortex 30 power eye piece with reticle | FS Burris Signature Zee Rigns - 30mm Extra High »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:22 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC