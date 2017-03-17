Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
03-17-2017, 08:23 PM
7wsm
Junior Member
Join Date: Aug 2007
Posts: 22
FS Sightron III 6-24x50
Used but in very good condition. No ring marks.
$650 shipped
