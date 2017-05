FS- Sightron 10-50x60 Leica LRF1200



Sightron 10-50x60 SIII Fine Crosshair in very good condition. Has ring marks from BAT rings. Optically and mechanically in great shape with box. Asking $730 shipping included.



https://sightronusa.com/index.php/pr...s1050x60lrfch/



Leica LRF1200 rangefinder. In great shape with case and lanyard. Asking $300 shipped. Selling 2 pieces of glass.Sightron 10-50x60 SIII Fine Crosshair in very good condition. Has ring marks from BAT rings. Optically and mechanically in great shape with box. Asking $730 shipping included.Leica LRF1200 rangefinder. In great shape with case and lanyard. Asking $300 shipped. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger