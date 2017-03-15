Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


03-15-2017, 12:47 PM
FS: Sig Sauer Tango6 3-18x44
I have 2 of these new in box. These are some I picked up at dealer cost. I had to buy all four to get them at this price. So im keeping 2 and selling 2.

Cant say enough good things about these. Good solid turret clicks, like the operation of the turret-pull up to dial and push back down to lock it, tracking seems to be very accurate, knurled feel of zoom and turret is nice, fiber optics on the zoom is a nice touch. its a pretty impressive scope and at this price you wont find anything better(at least i havent)Some have rated them up in between an Atacr and Mark6. Ive read where they are Leupold engineered…I don’t know for sure, seems legit. made by LOW in Japan.

I will be selling both of my Sightron Siii 6-24x50 shortly, this Sig scope is in the next level up from them if that says anything.

Look them up, read some reviews, don’t hesitate too long..

You wont regret getting in on one at this price.

3-18x44

2nd focal plane

Zero stop turret + lockable turret

Free custom laser engraved turret

30mm tube

Made in Japan

Illuminated MOA reticle

20moa per revolution turret

72moa elevation adjustments (little short in this area but with a 20moa base its plenty for me)


I am just selling these 2 for a little more than what I have in them to cover shipping.
Part# 63004 MOA Milling reticle
$750 shipped & insured-- paypal gift or add 3.5%
