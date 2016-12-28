     close
FS Sig Kilo 2000
Unread 12-28-2016, 05:43 PM
Join Date: Nov 2007
Location: S. W. Wisconsin
Posts: 717
FS Sig Kilo 2000
FOR SALE:

As new Sig Sauer Kilo 2000 Rangefinder.

Immaculate condition, never hunted, still on 1st battery.

Complete with box, paper work, nylon case, lanyard, etc.

$325.00 shipped priority mail in the US only.

No trades, no PP, postal money order preferred.

First come, first served, as it's advertised elsewhere.

