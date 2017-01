fs: shepherd scopes P1, P1E, P1A. thinning the herd a bit. got a P1E, nice, ring marks on bottom only, (before I owned it) small scratch in matte finish on ocular bell, glass is perfect, butler caps, 450 tyd. was on a stw for years, worked well.



P1A, very nice all the way around. 450 TYD, had it on a 280 imp.



P1 very nice, butler caps, 450 TYD. was on a .338, worked great.



pm me for pics, and ill try to get some on here also.