FS Pulsar digisight N550 nightvision**
FS Pulsar digisight N550 nightvision**
06-10-2017, 07:10 AM
onpoint
FS Pulsar digisight N550 nightvision**
I have a Pulsar digisight N550 nightvision scope that I am going to sell.I have the box and manual. I am the second owner. I played with it some but have never used it in the field. I can do paypal as a gift or +3.5% I will take $600 shipped
NO TRADES
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6_jl71hTmg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oeETL1-8Qak
