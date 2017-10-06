Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

FS Pulsar digisight N550 nightvision**
Unread 06-10-2017, 07:10 AM
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Michigan
Posts: 1,200
FS Pulsar digisight N550 nightvision**
I have a Pulsar digisight N550 nightvision scope that I am going to sell.I have the box and manual. I am the second owner. I played with it some but have never used it in the field. I can do paypal as a gift or +3.5% I will take $600 shipped


NO TRADES

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6_jl71hTmg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oeETL1-8Qak
