FS: Pride Fowler EE Revolution 3-12x42 with 7.62/5.56 Reticle
FS: Pride Fowler EE Revolution 3-12x42 with 7.62/5.56 Reticle
#
1
06-15-2017, 09:14 PM
libertyman777
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Heflin, AL
Posts: 187
FS: Pride Fowler EE Revolution 3-12x42 with 7.62/5.56 Reticle
Scope has seen very little use. Optics are excellent. Rings not included.
Price is $250 shipped. I accept PayPal friends/family or +3.5% for fees or US Postal Money Orders.
RR-Evo-5.56-7.62 | RapidReticle
