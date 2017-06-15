Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS: Pride Fowler EE Revolution 3-12x42 with 7.62/5.56 Reticle
06-15-2017, 09:14 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Heflin, AL
Posts: 187
FS: Pride Fowler EE Revolution 3-12x42 with 7.62/5.56 Reticle
Scope has seen very little use. Optics are excellent. Rings not included.

Price is $250 shipped. I accept PayPal friends/family or +3.5% for fees or US Postal Money Orders.

RR-Evo-5.56-7.62 | RapidReticle





