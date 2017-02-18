FS: Nightforce NXS 8-32x56mm SFP Illumunated MOAR C437 I am selling a great condition Nightforce NXS SFP 8-32x56mm scope with the MOAR reticle and the zerostop feature. I recently purchased the new Nightforce ATACR 7-35x56mm scope they just released, so I am thinning out the herd. scope was mounted in a Larue LT111 QD mount which is also for sale in another listing but can be included for additional cost. Comes with original box, paperwork, sunshade, and flip covers.



Asking $1900 shipped. Happy to answer any questions. No trades please. Can email pictures if interested (upload not cooperating).