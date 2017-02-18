Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page FS: Nightforce NXS 8-32x56mm SFP Illumunated MOAR C437
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

FS: Nightforce NXS 8-32x56mm SFP Illumunated MOAR C437
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-18-2017, 12:08 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Cincinnati, OH
Posts: 11
FS: Nightforce NXS 8-32x56mm SFP Illumunated MOAR C437
I am selling a great condition Nightforce NXS SFP 8-32x56mm scope with the MOAR reticle and the zerostop feature. I recently purchased the new Nightforce ATACR 7-35x56mm scope they just released, so I am thinning out the herd. scope was mounted in a Larue LT111 QD mount which is also for sale in another listing but can be included for additional cost. Comes with original box, paperwork, sunshade, and flip covers.

Asking $1900 shipped. Happy to answer any questions. No trades please. Can email pictures if interested (upload not cooperating).
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Burris Xtreme Rings-2 Sets NEW | Vortex Viper PST 6-24x50 SFP MOA »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:59 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC