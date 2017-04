FS Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x56 MOAR This is a lightly used Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x56 MOAR with Hi speed turret and Zero Stop. It has very little sign of use. It will come with original box, the NF ultra light rings that it is mounted in along with the Flatline ops level and the butler creek caps that you see in the picture. I'll take $1950 for all, shipped USPS Priority. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger