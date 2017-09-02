Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
02-09-2017, 01:12 PM
Elk Hunter 338
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2010
Location: Pocatello Idaho
Posts: 506
FS: Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x56
I have a used 3.5-15x56 NP-R1 Ret 10 MOA per rev scope has a few minor rub marks on sharp edges but i would say in whole its 85% condition and glass being 90% or better. $1300 Shipped OBO Only reason for selling is i picked up a 4-16 F1
