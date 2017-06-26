Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page FS Nightforce NSX 3.5-15X50mm
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

FS Nightforce NSX 3.5-15X50mm
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-26-2017, 06:52 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Michigan
Posts: 1,209
FS Nightforce NSX 3.5-15X50mm
I have a Nightforce NSX 3.5-15X50mm Non zerostop. The scope is in excellent condition and comes with the sunshade. This has Mil reticle and .250 MOA turrets. I will take $1200 shipped. I can do paypal as a gift or +3.5%
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS Nightforce NSX 3.5-15X50mm-img_3409.jpg   FS Nightforce NSX 3.5-15X50mm-img_3410.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Millet 4-16 X 50 tactical scope | WTB Outdoorsmans tripod head »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:54 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC