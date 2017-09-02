     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page FS: Nightforce 5.5-22 Velocity 1000 (UHV.5) Like New Condition!
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

FS: Nightforce 5.5-22 Velocity 1000 (UHV.5) Like New Condition!
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-09-2017, 12:33 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2016
Posts: 35
FS: Nightforce 5.5-22 Velocity 1000 (UHV.5) Like New Condition!
Nightforce 5.5-22 UHV.5 (Model C383) Illuminated, 1/4 MOA

Like new condition. Only 20 rounds through rifle pictured while this scope was attached. Kept in case; never dropped, abused, or scratched.

Over a $2,000 value. Asking $1,500 and will throw in the rings for free plus pay for shipping to any state in lower 48.
Attached Images
    
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 02-09-2017, 12:34 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jun 2016
    Posts: 35
    Re: FS: Nightforce 5.5-22 Velocity 1000 (UHV.5) Like New Condition!
    Feel free to contact me by PM or at 713 eight one nine 0690.
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « WTS Like new Gen 2 G7 BR2 LRF | NIB Leica Rangemaster 2000-B »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:00 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC