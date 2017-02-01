     close
FS: NIB Vortex Razor HD LH 3-15x42 HSR-4
Unread 01-02-2017, 07:20 PM
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 316
FS: NIB Vortex Razor HD LH 3-15x42 HSR-4
Greetings,

Bought this scope a few months ago and sold the rifle it was going to go on so no longer have a need.

It is a brand new Vortex Razor HD LH 3-15x42 with the HSR-4 reticle. Includes objective and eyepiece Vortex Defender flip caps.

Asking $735 shipped for the scope and the flip caps.

I also have a set of Talley integral rings for sale for an additional $30 if the buyer wants them.

Link for the scope rings:

Talley 1" Scope Rings- Savage w/ Accutrigger Stiller Predator Black (Low) 930725 | eBay

Jeremy



Jeremy
