FS: NIB Vortex Razor HD LH 3-15x42 HSR-4



Bought this scope a few months ago and sold the rifle it was going to go on so no longer have a need.



It is a brand new Vortex Razor HD LH 3-15x42 with the HSR-4 reticle. Includes objective and eyepiece Vortex Defender flip caps.



Asking $735 shipped for the scope and the flip caps.



I also have a set of Talley integral rings for sale for an additional $30 if the buyer wants them.



Link for the scope rings:



Talley 1" Scope Rings- Savage w/ Accutrigger Stiller Predator Black (Low) 930725 | eBay



Jeremy







