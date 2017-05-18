Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS: NIB Kowa Prominar TSN883 with 25-60x wide zoom TE-11WZ eyepiece
05-18-2017, 02:16 PM
FS: NIB Kowa Prominar TSN883 with 25-60x wide zoom TE-11WZ eyepiece
I have a new-in-sealed-boxes from the factory Kowa TSN883 Prominar, pure fluorite, angled spotting scope body, and the latest Prominar 25-60x wide zoom eyepiece (TE-11WZ). To reiterate, this includes the body and the eyepiece. Many of the offers you see online include the body only. This package also includes the superb new 25-60x eyepiece. This piece of glass represents the pinnacle of spotting scopes. If you read the reviews from hunting and birding websites, you will see that this scope usually ranks number one and represents a tremendous value as compared to this scopes closest competitor, the Swarovski ATX/STX 95mm.

I took this in trade and have found that I am pretty well covered with my optics at this time. As such, I am letting this brand-new, straight from the factory spotting scope go for $2500 shipped and insured to your door


