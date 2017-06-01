Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Optics For Sale
FS NF C507 Mint!!!
FS NF C507 Mint!!!
01-06-2017, 07:32 PM
Hollywood1009
Platinum Member
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: WI
Posts: 1,038
FS NF C507 Mint!!!
New condition, with box MINT CONDITION!!!
Up for sale;
New. Nightforce NXS 5.5-22X56
Model #507
Zero Stop
High Speed Turrets
MOAR T Reticle
Asking $1950 shipped to the lower 48
5 Star feedback!!
